The Oodua Peoples Congress has commended the House of Representatives for embarking on the probe of the $1.5 billion China loan.

The group said this in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, on Wednesday.

It said with the ongoing probe, the lower chamber of the National Assembly has taken a bold step, affirming that the lawmakers are truly the representatives of the people and not merely a group of political jobbers and rubber stamp to the executive arm of government.

The probe, according to the OPC publicity scribe, will expose the Federal Government’s sinister motive of mortgaging the future of the country with the Chinese Government.

Oguntimehin, however, picked holes in the loan procedures, saying the present economic situation in the country does not allow for such arrangements.

He flayed the Federal Government, stressing that Buhari’s government was deeply interested in mortgaging the future of the country.

He said: “Let me commend the National Assembly for this bold step.

“It really shows that they are truly the representatives of the people.

“They are actually not the usual ‘rubber stamp’ Assembly.

“However, as an organization that is poised to correct the ills of the society, OPC had earlier raised its voice against the purported loan from China, but with the ongoing probe, it is obvious that members of the House of Representatives are up and doing in their jobs as the true representatives of the people.

“I am always worried about the policy programme and direction of this government.

“The Chinese loan arrangements has generated a lot of controversy simply because of its procedure, which by all means is never in the interest of the entire country.

“So, why is the FG keen on embarking on a journey that could lead Nigeria to becoming eternal borrowers and losing the nation’s sovereignty to China?

“Nigeria is not Zimbabwe or other East African countries.

“That is why we must applaud members of the National Assembly for initiating this probe so as to check the excesses of the executive arm of government, especially from this misdirection and financial recklessness.”