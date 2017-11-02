China commends Nigeria’s effort in creating business-friendly environment

China has commended the Federal Government’s effort at creating a business-friendly environment for investors in the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pianjing, made the commendation at an international seminar on China-Africa relations organised by the Centre for China Studies in Abuja on Thursday.

The envoy said that Nigeria’s new ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report showed its seriousness in promoting investment and development in the country.

He further reiterated China’s commitment to support Nigeria’s industrialisation and economic diversification efforts.

Pianjing said: “Nigeria has moved up 24 places to 145th in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report published the day before yesterday.

“The World Bank also lists Nigeria as one of the top 10 reforming economies in the world in 2017.

“”The Chinese side is willing to push forward the implementation of the “Belt and Road” construction in Nigeria and Africa, and support Nigeria in implementing its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.”

He further said that more than half of the 60 billion dollars funding support pledged by the Chinese government for Africa had been “disbursed or arranged”.

Zhou also said that Africa would continue to remain a priority area for China’s international industrial cooperation.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that 60-billion-dollar pledge made by President Xi Jingping at the 2015 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation was to ensure the implementation of an action plan for China-Africa cooperation.

The plan covers a wide range of areas, including agricultural modernisation, infrastructure, financial services, public health, peace and security.

Also in his address, Charles Onunaiju, Director, Centre for China Studies, said that the industrial cooperation between both countries would facilitate the Federal Government’s economic diversification goals.

Onunaiju reiterated that Nigeria would need China’s continued support to develop a sustainable economy.

He said: “For Nigeria and Africa to develop economically on sustainable basis, it would need the infrastructure, capital, technology and market that China offers.”