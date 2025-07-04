Chimamanda to young women: Choose wisely, don’t marry out of desperation

Renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has urged young women to be thoughtful and intentional when choosing a life partner, warning against marrying out of desperation or societal pressure.

Speaking at a recent student event, the award-winning Nigerian author emphasised the lasting consequences of such a major decision, stressing the importance of choosing a kind and supportive partner.

In her words: “It’s really important who you choose. It’s really important. Young women, choose wisely.

“Sometimes as young women, you can tell that the person you’re with is not really a good person, but you’re desperate to get married.

“You’re desperate to have somebody who’s your partner. Don’t settle. Be very careful who you choose.

“The person you choose as your life partner will make a huge difference in your life.

“If you choose somebody who’s kind, supportive, it will make all the difference. So I can tell you that I chose well, there are some good men left.”

Adichie, the author of internationally acclaimed novels such as Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, has been married to Nigerian doctor Ivara Esege since 2009.

The couple has three children — a daughter and twin boys.

Her advice comes at about the same time she revealed how she consciously adopted her Igbo name “Chimamanda” after feeling a sense of detachment from her birth name.

