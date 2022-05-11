Children’s Month: Ecobank announces National Essay competition

As part of activities to commemorate Children’s Banking Month, Ecobank Nigeria has opened a national essay competition for children between the ages of 13 to 16.

The topic for the essay is “What will you consider as the future of banking”. Prizes to be won include Laptops, Educational Tabs, and several consolation prizes. Participants are required to submit an essay that meets the following criteria : 400 words, in font size 12 with one and half line spacing. All entries should be sent to [email protected], with the contact details of the parent/guardian on or before Saturday 21st May at 12 noon. Results would be sent on all entries by Wednesday 25th May at 12 noon and winners will be celebrated and given their gifts on 28th May 2022, as part of activities to mark the International Children’s Day.

Announcing the competition in Lagos, Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi said the bank initiated the competition to expose children to financial education early in life, adding that it is also part of the bank’s commitment towards the Nigerian child. According to her “the month of May is set aside by the Bank to celebrate childhood and how our children enrich our lives. We acknowledge the importance of our customers, young and old, to Ecobank’s ongoing success story. The bank, whose vision is to build a world-class pan-African bank and contribute to the economic development and financial integration of Africa, sees educational development as fulcrum for positive integration.”

Demola-Adeniyi called on school proprietors, administrators, parents, and guardians to encourage their students, children, and wards to participate actively in the essay competition, stressing that beyond the prizes, the competition is also part of the process to push the frontiers of academic excellence among the young ones in society. She stated that Ecobank has a MyFirst Account which caters for children and young ones. “This is our savings account specifically designed for children and teenagers aged between 0-16 years old. If you are a parent, the account allows you to save money in your child’s name, which they can redeem when they are older. It is the perfect way to save for their education or kickstart a fund for future projects. It gives your child the best start in life.”