The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services says it is embarrassing that in 2021, children still sit on the bare floor and learn under trees in the country.

The Chairman of the Committee, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, who said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, called on government at all levels to improve education standards in the country.

Ihonvbere said that it was surprising to still have dilapidated buildings on school premises with the risks they posed to children.

The chairman noted with concern that there were schools without water, playgrounds adequate furniture and toilets which encouraged open defecation.

He said that it was important to note that many schools still lacked perimeter fencing of any form which ordinarily was the first line of defence for schools against rampaging kidnappers, ritualists, drug peddlers, hawkers, suicide bombers and terrorists.

He also drew attention to the growing numbers of Out-of-School and Not-in-School children numbering from11 to 13 million in Nigeria.

This, he said, was an army of potential recruits for the enemies of good governance and democracy.

He commended the Federal Government for initiating the Alternate School Programme, as one of its numerous efforts to address the issue.

The chairman expressed the belief that government at all levels could address these issues and more through strategic utilisation of budgetary provisions, grants from development partners.

He added that such issues could also be addressed by matching grants from the Universal Basic Education Commission.

“More needs to be done including funding, monitoring and evaluation of the initiatives.

“States and local governments also have a direct responsibility on this challenge especially as all Out-of-School and Not-in-School children live in local governments and states.

He congratulated Nigerian children on the auspicious day while expressing concern over the fate of children that were still under captivity and those that had died in the hands of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

According to him, we acknowledge that today gives us room to reflect on the rights of our children to good education, social security, safety, and love.

“Our children have always made us proud. Many, in spite of the challenges in our school system, have excelled in sports, science, the arts, mathematics at regional, national and global competitions.

“We celebrate them and encourage them never to give up and to inspire their fellow children,” he said.

The chairman stated that May 27 provided an opportunity for governments at all levels to rededicate themselves to the implementation of the Child Rights Act.

Others include; the Violence Against Women Act, and the growing need to reform, reposition and revamp basic education in Nigeria.

He urged all the agencies in the education sector to continue to retool adequately for a purposeful post-Covid-19 education delivery system for the protection and advancement of children.