Children’s Day: Photos as Olori Afolabi hosts Apomu children, distributes books

Olori Janet Afolabi, the Queen of Apomu Kingdom, hosted more than 900 Apomu children and distributed 1,000 books.

The gesture of the Olori, which fell on Children’s Day, was part of her move to enhance education in the community.



The event took place at the Alapomu Palace on May 27.

It began with a march past.

Thereafter, there were quiz and dance competitions, which had winners presented with prizes.

Hon. Maroof Akinremi, Chairman, Isokan Local Government Area of Osun state, presented the first prize of a trophy to Prophet Muhammed School, which won in march past.

Sunday Odewale from St Barnaba’s Anglican Primary School won the first prize in the dance competition.

The children had fun as they danced, ate and drank.

They also went home with noodles, cake and books.

Among those who attended the event were the Iyaloja of Apomu; Woman Leader of Apomu Market Christian Akinlabu; Otun Iyalode of Apomu and serving members of the National Youth Corps among others.