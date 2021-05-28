Olori Janet Afolabi, the Oueen of Apomu Kingdom, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State, hosted 400 children of Apomu to mark this year’s Children’s Day.

Speaking at the event, Oba Kayode Afolabi, Alapomu of Apomu, told the children to be of good behaviour because they are the future of the community.

The event took place at Alapomu palace parade ground at the 700 capacity Alapomu palace hall.

It began with a march past during which two schools emerged winners out of the five that took part.

The winners were ADC School, which came first, and Adrem in the second position.

The two winners got prizes.

There was also dancing competition.

Four winners emerged.

They all got cash prizes from Oba Afolabi.

The first and second winners came from Prophet Mohammed School.

The third and fourth were random children who came to watch the event.

Supported by Oba Afolabi and Lead Transformation Initiative, Olori Afolabi gave food, drinks and noodles to the children.

She also had semovita, wheat, spaghetti and drinks for the adults at the event.