Children’s Day: Olori Janet Afolabi hosts 1000 Apomu children.

About 1000 Apomu children gathered at the Alapomu Palace, Apomu, headquarters of Isokan local government area of Osun state on May 27, to celebrate Children’s Day.

Queen of Apomu, Olori Janet Afolabi who hosted the children, said it was part of her contribution to put smiles on the faces of children who are the inevitable future of the community.

The event began with a march-past by pupils from 15 primary schools. Thereafter, there were quizzes, culture dance display and dance competitions.

Winners were presented with prizes. St Barnabas won the first prize trophy in marching. Sunday Odewale, a pupil of the school won first prize dance competition. The various activities at the event gave the children a chance to showcase their hidden abilities. They effectively took part in the activities and expressed great enthusiasm.

The children had fun and also went home with books, food, cakes, biscuits and soft drinks.

Among those who attended were Apomu women Lladers, FRSC officials, teachers and Youth Corps members.