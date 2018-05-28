Children’s Day: Gbajabiamila, Ambode urge youths to imbibe hardwork, discipline

The Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday advised youths to imbibe the values of hard work and discipline to achieve success.

Gbajabiamila gave the advice in Lagos at a Children’s Day party he organised for pupils in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency 1.

He said it was through hard work and discipline that they could excel in their academic careers and realise their future ambitions.

The lawmaker advised children to study hard in their academic work to enable them get good grades.

He said: “My advise to you children and young people is to imbibe the values of hard work in order to be whatever who want to be.

“I mean, if you want to be doctors, lawyers, engineers, what have you; you need to face your studies and read hard.

“You also need to be disciplined because it is what you need to complement your hard work to go far.”

He said he was an advocate of education hence his support for schools and pupils in Surulere.

The lawmaker said that his recent visit to schools to teach pupils was because of his passion for education and to inspire pupils to greatness.

Gbajabiamila said he would do a repeat of the teaching exercise in schools in a few weeks time.

He said he organised the party because of his love for children and that he always loved seeing them happy.

The lawmaker, who described young people as the future of the nation, called for more investments in education to secure their future.

Gbajabiamila promised to sustain the Children’s party and to always do his bit to support them.

Meanwhile, the First Lady of Lagos State, Bolanle Ambode, congratulated children in the state on the Children’s Day celebration.

Ambode, represented by Role Solomon said apart from the celebration, the day should remind parents, guardians and all stakeholders to give children their due love, affection and access to opportunities.

She said: “More importantly, the day demands that we teach them good values for high moral standing.

“One great initiative for proper development of a country is an effort deliberately designed to impart good values in children.

“Since the future of any country belongs to young people, the best way out is to give generous attention to the children and youths.

“Such attention must centre around a deliberate effort by individuals and families to instill good values in the children to grow into responsible and patriotic citizens of the country.”

She said encouraged them to imbibe the values of nobility in character, human dignity, truthfulness and hard work over cheating.

Ambode urged the society to develop the hidden potential in young people in order to be successful.

She advised children to lead dignified lives as good ambassadors of the country, adding that they should represent everything good and honourable.

Ambode urged young people to shun drugs, avoid bad companies and other forms of anti-social behaviours.

She urged children to imbibe hard work, discipline, sense of order and cleanliness.

The first lady urged young people to always stand for their rights and report any harm to them to authorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the party featured cultural displays, music, comedy and others.

Gbajabiamila took time out to dance and interact with the children and played games with them.