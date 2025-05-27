Children’s Day: Akpoti-Uduaghan seeks end to violence, exploitation

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has advocated for a renewed commitment to protecting and empowering children in a message marking this year’s Children’s Day.

In a statement commemorating the occasion, the senator described the Nigerian children as the nation’s “most precious asset”, stressing the urgent need to address the many challenges facing them, particularly girls.

She cited bullying, violence, and exploitation as major threats to their well-being and called for a united effort to safeguard the rights and futures of all young people.

“As the president rightly stated, we must all stand together to help our children confront bullies wherever they are.

Also Read

“We must create a society that nurtures their dreams and supports them in achieving their highest aspirations,” she said.

Emphasising the importance of investing in education, healthcare, and developmental opportunities, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan noted that such efforts are vital to unlocking the full potential of the next generation and ensuring a brighter future for the country.

She concluded her message with words of encouragement: “I believe in you, I care about you, and I am committed to building a society that values and protects your rights. Dream big, work hard, and never give up.”

The senator called on all Nigerians to recommit to building a nation where every child is safe, supported, and empowered to thrive.

Post Views: 6