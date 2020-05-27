Olori Janet Afolabi, the Queen of Apomuland, has given face masks and cartons of noodles to indigent children in Apomu community.

The packages were well distributed to the children in their various suburbs, a development that has received great commendation from their parents and the entire community.

Olori Afolabi assured that the gift package is not a one off exercise, adding that it will be done intermittently.

She explained she decided to reach out because of the plight of these children, especially in this season of COVID-19.

She further said many families cannot feed their children following the effect of the COVID-19, which has shut down economic activities.

She said: “As we celebrate 2020 children day, we should remember children in need and put a smile on their faces.

“We should give them hope for a greater tomorrow.”

Olori Afolabi further charged parents on their expected roles in keeping their children safe during this pandemic.

She urged parents and caretakers to guide children about regular hand washing and social distancing.

She equally emphasised on regular preventive messages to reduce the spread of COVID19.

Olori Afolabi also extended the act of kindness to some blind children in Ekiti State, where she donated 100 face masks to Government Special School for the Blind in Ikere Ekiti.