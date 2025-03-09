Children should bear mother’s surname — Kila

Prof. Anthony Kila, the Commonwealth Institute Director, has called on women to fight for giving their surnames to children they give birth to.

The renowned political economist and popular public affairs analyst made this call while delivering the keynote address in Lagos.

This was at the International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Saturday.

According to Prof Kila: “Women need to embrace their identity, defend their diversity and reject assimilation.”

The don observed that women must resist the urge to always and merely react to the male narratives.

Kila urged women to “identify strong out of the box battles and push their agenda.

“While we might dispute the paternity of a child it almost impossible to dispute the maternity so I think it will make sense to name children after their mothers.”

Also speaking at the event, the FAAN Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, urged women to be more collaborative and to earn their demands.

The FAAN MD also announced a series of mentorship programmes for staff of FAAN in a bid to empower and help more women progress.

The event was attended by management of FAAN and other organisations and stakeholders.

