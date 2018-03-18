Children of deceased Director: Cabal collecting our late dad’s salary in Kogi

Olorunmeye Oladele in an appeal letter on behalf of the family lamented that his late dad, who headed the Laboratory Department of the State Specialist Hospital, died on June 10, 2016 “and has since been buried in our hometown of Iyamoye in Ijemu LGA, but someone somewhere has since been collecting his Salaries on a monthly basis”.

The children of the late Olorunmeye Bamidele Gabriel, a Deputy Director of Medical Laboratory at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, has accused a cabal in the Kogi State Government Civil Service Commission and the State Specialist Hospital of receiving monthly salaries of their deceased father.

Olorunmeye Oladele in an appeal letter on behalf of the family lamented that his late dad, who headed the Laboratory Department of the State Specialist Hospital, died on June 10, 2016 “and has since been buried in our hometown of Iyamoye in Ijemu LGA, but someone somewhere has since been collecting his Salaries on a monthly basis”.

Oladele said the fraudulent action has hindered his family from receiving benefits, including the vurial expenses, from the state government after submitting all relevant documents two years ago.

Oladele said: “Several families who have lost their loved one in the service of the state after ours, had received the initial Burial expenses and gratuity, this lead to our findings that the salary of our beloved Daddy who died in active service is still being paid monthly from the state government account to another individual account. We will appreciate if this is properly investigated and stopped.”

Oladele noted that the family has written several times to the management of the State Specialist Hospital and State Civil Service Commission, but the cabal, known among the civil service, is using all manner of delay tactics to continue perpetrating the crime.

He appealed to the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to launch a probe into the activities of those receiving dead people’s salaries in the state, stressing that many families are in distress due to their activities.

He added: “We are in distress, our family and many others are living with these pain of disservice done to people who had serve the state.”