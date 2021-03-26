A drama group, Gifted Steppers Children, has concluded arrangements to stage a dance-drama to celebrate the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 69th birthday anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the birthday of the APC stalwart comes up on March 29.

The group said the drama, entitled: “Jagabanism,” directed by Ihuoma Harrison, would be staged virtually in conjunction with Artswax Communications in Lagos.

Ola Awakan, Playwright and Creative Director of Artswax Communications, said in a statement on Friday in Lagos that the drama was produced to eulogise the APC chieftain for his ontributions to the society.

Awakan, also a broadcast journalist, said the drama would be streamed on Outbox TV from March 29 to commemorate the birthday of the former Governor of Lagos State.

He said the drama would tell the philosophy, beliefs, values and ideals of Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu raises political giants and talents with his message of hope and opportunities to grow.

He said: “Jagabanism looks at the evolution of Jagaban in Lagos politics and Nigeria generally and how he has used his philosophy and instilled them in people who have now become great minds, as well as political giants.

“That is what Jagabanism stands to achieve.

“The concept is using drama to tell the story of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he celebrates his 69th birthday.”

According to Awakan, those acting the drama are talented children from different parts of the country, who used to be hopeless and living on the streets.

Awakan said Harrison picked the children, numbering about 40, from different locations in Lagos State and used dance, drama, music, poetry and craft to change their lives positively.

He said: “Now, we are using them to tell the story of Asiwaju Tinubu, who gives hope to the hopeless and helps to raise leaders.”

He also said the project was aimed at giving to the vulnerable, giving the assurance that part of the proceeds of the production would go to Gifted Steppers Children.

According to Awakan, the project is a dream come true as it began two years ago.

—