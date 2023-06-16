Childhood blindness: Don decries dearth of Paediatric Ophthalmologists in Nigeria

A University of Ilorin UNILORIN Don, Prof. Dupe Ademola-Popoola has alerted that Nigeria has only 35 Paediatric Ophthalmologists that cater for millions of children with eye problems.

Ademola-Popoola raised the alarm Friday in Ilorin in her paper presentation at the 235th Inaugural Lecture of the university, entitled: “Illusion to Vision: A Symphony of Trial and Triumph of Child Eye Health”.

She observed that paediatric care requires specific training, knowledge, skills and equipment which are expensive.

The expert describes childhood blindness as a group of diseases and conditions occurring in childhood or early adolescence up till age 17.

She warned that if these diseases are left untreated, it results in blindness or visual impairment that are likely to be untreatable later in life.

“Worldwide, every second, a child goes blind somewhere; about 1.5 million children are blind and 19 million visually impaired.

“Nigeria is 7th in the world and has a conservative estimate of 220.9 million population, with 44 per cent being children under 15 years (97.2 million),” she said.

The Ophthalmologist quoted the Nigerian national survey of blindness as 0.6 permcent blindness among children aged 10 to 15 years.

She underscored the importance of early detection and treatment of childhood eye diseases as important in preventing and reversing vision loss and eye morbidities.

She explained further that the causes of childhood vision impairment and blindness are different from causes in adults.

“Children’s eyes are not small adult eyes, when diseased, they require different strategies, specific equipment and long term follow up to prevent and manage complications such as amblyopia.

“Screening at the early stage of life is the most cost effective way to detect causes that may be irreversible.

“Most children with eye problems in our environment are brought very late for treatment when the expected outcomes is poor. When they come, they cannot pay,” she said.

Ademola-Popoola therefore called for legislative and implementation initiatives for early childhood detection and intervention for potentially blinding conditions.

“There should be screening at immunisation clinics, before school entry, periodically thereafter should be instituted nationally,” she said.

The expert also canvassed for establishment of institute of child eye care in Kwara and health insurance coverage for children’s eyecare.