Child trafficking: Police rescue three babies, arrest 16 suspects

The Gombe State Police Command said it had rescued three babies and arrested 16 suspects in a case of alleged child trafficking and criminal conspiracy.

Mahid Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer of the command, said this when he briefed newsmen on Wednesday.

Abubakar, an Assistant Superintendent of Police spoke on behalf of the Command’s Commissioner, Hayatu Usman, in Gombe on Wednesday.

Abubakar said the case was recorded over the weekend following an intelligence report from the Barunde community of Gombe State.

He said three babies were rescued from the suspects within the state, while two others were trafficked out of the state.

According to him, one of the trafficked babies is now in Lagos State, while the other has been traced to Anambra State.

He stated that efforts were on to recover the other two babies and return them to the state.

Abubakar stated that during investigation, it was discovered that one of the babies was alleged to have been sold for N400,000.

He said the child was sold to a buyer within the state in collaboration with a social welfare worker in the state.

He said the suspects operated what could be likened to a “baby factory” where their victims were kept in a location and their babies sold after birth.

According to the police spokesperson, the command received an intelligence report on one of the parents who sold her child to the alleged traffickers.

Abubakar said: “This is a criminal conspiracy and child trafficking where one Khadija Manzo and 15 others were arrested following an intelligence report received from the Barunde community over the weekend.

“That sometime last year, one Khadija Manzo and 15 others were involved in selling babies to people in need.

“On receiving the report, detectives attached to the Lowcost Division carried out an investigation which led to the arrest of Manzo, and other suspects.”

Abubakar said investigation further revealed that Manzo had allegedly sold two babies to one Ukamaka Ugwu on different occasions.

He said other suspects were nabbed for their involvement in the crime.

Explaining further, Abubakar said: “investigation shows that the said Manzo reportedly sold a child for N400, 000 to one Tina Raphael.

“And she gave N200,000 to one Haruna Abubakar, who works with Social Welfare, Gombe under the guise of making relevant certificates for proper handing over of the child.

“Yahaya Suleiman received the N200,000 from Manzo to give to Haruna Abubakar and he delivered the money.

“Ukamaka Ugwu bought two children and one is currently in Lagos and the other in Anambra, but the police are working to ensure safe return of the babies.”

Abubakar said a case of rape was also uncovered during the investigation, which was covered up by the families of the victims.

He said the victims of the rape delivered the babies and Manzo conspired with them to pay their medical bills so as to sell the babies afterwards.

Abubakar said all the suspects in the case would soon be charged to court.