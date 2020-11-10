The Ward Development Committee, Ganjuwa Local Government Council in Bauchi State has decried scarcity of Child Birth Spacing commodities, especially condoms, in the area.

The WDC Chairman, Mustpha Ibrahim, made the observation when Bauchi State Public Health Media Network visited Kafin Madaki Primary Healthcare Centre on Monday.

Ibrahim attributed the out of stock of CBS commodities in Kafin Madaki PHC to high demand of services by men in the area.

He said that husbands, especially, were becoming considerate in respect to quality and healthy lifestyle.

He said: “Husbands openly discuss CBS and go to facilities to access services, especially condoms.

“The person in charge told me during a meeting that condoms finish first out of other CBS commodities because men are coming for the services.

“CBS is well accepted because we have parents coming for premarital counselling with intended couples.

“Our volunteers are conducting house to house for the success of CBS.”

The WDC chairman appealed to the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency to avail the health centre with CBS commodities to avoid unplanned pregnancies.

Earlier, Sani Usman, the deputy in charge of PHC Kafin Madaki, said no fewer than 60 CBS clients access the services monthly.

Usman said in October, the facilities were out of stock of child birth spacing commodities.

“In October, PHC were out of stock, but this is because of an increase in the number of clientele recorded,” Usman said.

He noted that some challenges encountered with CBS were because the new clients experience minor side effects and the officials still counselled them appropriately.