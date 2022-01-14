Child abuse: Maid raises alarm on boss maltreatment in Lagos

A 15-year-old maid identified as Chinedu Okonkwo from Abagana in Njikoka Local Government area of Anambra State, has narrated how his boss allegedly subjected him to different cruel treatment at Festac area of Lagos State.

According to Okonkwo, his master identified as Wisdom Chukwudi Odera Dim routinely beat him with wire, abused him, sometimes forcing him to drink maggot infested water.

He alleged that, Wisdom violently hit his penis with wire, while threatening to cut it off.

He also claimed that the man threatened to kill him and dump his body in a river after which he will go down to his village and also kill his parents.

The victim said: “He said that my twin would be used to replace me after he must have killed me. He said the government would no do anything to him because he had a brother in the army.”

Succour it was learnt finally came to him when one of the girls living with them, who was allegedly molested alongside others by the man, ran away and contacted some human rights activists.

Okonkwo added: “The activists reported the matter to the police station and subsequently came and rescued us from his house.”