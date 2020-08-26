The Kano State Government says it has rescued a seven-year-old girl (name withheld) maltreated by her adopted mother at Panshekara Quarters of Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

Dr. Zahra’u Umar, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kano.

Umar said the victim was repeatedly tortured and maltreated by a woman simply identified as Mama Ruqayya.

She noted that the Ministry on August 22 received a report of torture of the child from an NGO, Association of Social Vices Prevention.

The Commissioner said the child was beaten, burnt and maltreated by the woman who took her in as house help, as a result of which she sustained scars and bruises on her body.

She said: “We received report indicating the woman, now at large, allegedly abused and inflicted injuries on the seven-year-old orphan.

“Upon receiving information, the Ministry swung into action and rescued the child.

“The victim was referred to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano for treatment.”

Umar added that the state government had made arrangements to take care of the child.

The Commissioner reiterated government’s commitment to end sexual and Gender Based Violence in the state.

While calling on the people to report suspected child and other forms of abuse to the appropriate authorities, Umar tasked parents to ensure proper upbringing of their wards.

She said: “We received a report on August 25 indicating a man has abandoned his wife who gave birth to twins, as he could not fend for them.

“Financial predicaments should not be an excuse for one to abandon his family.”

Umar said Ministry had provided support to the nursing mother and the babies.

NAN.