Juventus winger Federico Chiesa was sent off on his debut as the champions were held to a 1-1 draw at promoted Crotone on Saturday.

The Serie A champions also had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside by the tiniest of margins.

Chiesa, who signed from Fiorentina during the recent transfer window, was given a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Luca Cigarini on the hour.

Juventus, missing Cristiano Ronaldo after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, thought they had scored a winner when Alvaro Morata turned the ball in from close range in the 77th minute.

But a long VAR review showed his heel was offside.

Crotone had taken the lead with a Simy penalty in the 12th minute before Morata leveled from Chiesa’s assist nine minutes later.

Juve, chasing a 10th straight title, have eight points from four games, while Crotone picked up their first point.

