Chiellini to retire from international football in June

Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed that he will retire from international football after Italy’s ‘Finalissima’ clash with Argentina on June 1.

The legendary centre-back, who will turn 38 in August, will not be competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after the Azzurri failed to qualify following a shock 1-0 exit in the playoffs to North Macedonia last month.

Speaking to DAZN, via Football Italia, Chiellini revealed that his final match for Italy will be at Wembley Stadium this summer, the same venue where he led the Azzurri to Euro 2020 glory.

“I’ll say goodbye to the Nazionale at Wembley, which is where I experienced the apex of my career winning the Euros,” Chiellini told reporters following Juventus’s 2-1 Serie A win away at Sassuolo on Monday.

“I’d like to say goodbye to the Azzurri with a nice memory. That will certainly be my last game with Italy.”

The veteran defender made his international debut back in November 2004 in a 1-0 friendly win over Finland, and he has since amassed 116 caps for Italy, with one final appearance against Argentina to take him to joint-fourth on the all-time list along with Daniele De Rossi.

Chiellini has also provided an update on his future with Juventus, stating that he will hold talks with both the club and his family at the end of the current campaign.

“My love affair with Juventus is not ending. It will never end! The love is so strong,” Chiellini told Sky Sport Italia.

“Of course, from now to the end of the season I do have to evaluate everything, talk to my family about what is best. Let’s reach fourth place first and win the Coppa Italia, then we’ll sit down with my two families – at home and Juventus – to figure out what is best for everyone.

“It was the same last summer, I took time and didn’t sign the new contract until after the Euros. At my age, you can’t look too far into the long-term, but that’s only natural, it’s all fine.

“I hope you can see that I am happy, relaxed and want to keep enjoying myself with my teammates, then we’ll see.”

Chiellini, who has been with Juve for the last 18 years, will see his current contract in Turin expire in June 2023.