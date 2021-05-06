Salami Bolaji, Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, has called on chiefs of the two warring factions in Ikare-Akoko township to maintain the existing truce in place in the town.

The CP made the call on Thursday, when he led other heads of security agencies in Ondo State to visit the troubled town.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was crisis in Ikare-Akoko on Monday, due to rivalry amongst some chiefs in the community which led to the destruction of properties and loss of lives.

According to Salami, security agencies in the state will not watch anybody taking the laws of the land into his hands, without taking decisive legal means of halting such misdemeanor.

He said that the crisis led Gov.Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to impose a curfew on the community on Wednesday.

The CP said that the curfew would prevent the escalation of the fracas which had seen much destruction within the short period it had lasted.

He said that his men had been deployed to restore normalcy in the troubled community.