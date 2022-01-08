Chieftaincy dispute: Benue traditional ruler shot dead by gunmen

The District Head of Edikwu community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, Chief Stephen Ada Ochekwu, has been shot to death by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The killing of the traditional ruler was confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday by the Benue State Police Command.

According to the statement by the spokesperson of the Command, Catherine Anene, Ochekwu was shot dead in his residence where he had been living on self-imposed exile in Ugbokpo, headquarters of Apa Local Government Area.

Anene, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said: “On December 31, 2021, at about 12:45 am information was received that Chief Stephen Ada Ochekwu of Ukpogo Edikwu village, Apa LGA of Benue State, but resident in Ugbokpo town and a Chief of Edikwu community who was suspended and recently reinstated by Benue state government over a Chieftaincy crisis in his community was shot on his stomach in his house by unknown persons while asleep.

“The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital before being transferred to Otukpo town for further medical attention.

“He eventually died at the hospital as a result of the gunshot injury. Investigation into the matter is in progress.”