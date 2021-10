Son of late legal icon Chief Rotimi Williams, Ladi, is dead.

It was learnt that he died around 3am at St. Nicholas Isolation Hospital from COV1D-19 complication.

His younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams, confirmed the incident.

He said: “I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams (aged 74+) to coronavirus. He passed on at 3am this morning.”

Details shortly…