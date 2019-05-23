The Chief Judge, Zamfara, Justice Kulu Mohamed, on Thursday freed 33 inmates from Gusau Medium Security Prison as part of effort to decongest prisons in the state.

Mohamed freed the inmates while on tour of prisons in Gusau.

Addressing the affected inmates, the chief judge advised them to shun any act capable of returning them to the prison.

She said: “The state government has pardoned you, therefore, if you go back to your houses, make sure you desist from any bad act and don’t associate with bad people for your community to be proud of you.”

The State Comptroller of Prisons, Alhaji Sani Adamu, commended the cordial relationship with the state judiciary, police and other security agencies in the state.

He urged the affected inmates to find better means of livelihood rather than engage in bad habit that would land them in prison.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the affected inmates include those awaiting trial and others being tried.

The tour of the prisons will end on May 24, 2019.