Chief Imam of Owo passes on at 91 years

Alhaji Ahmad Oladoke Aladesawe, the Chief Imam of Owo and Chairman of the Ondo State League of Imams and Alfas, has passed on at the age of 91 years.

Alhaji Kamorudeen Ishola, a Muslim leader in Owo, made the announcement of his death to newsmen in the early hours of Tuesday.

He said the Imam died on Monday evening at the Federal Medical Center, Owo in Ondo State.

Ishola described Aladesawe as a respected Islamic scholar and community leader, who devoted his live to the growth of the Islam in the country.

According to him, the Imam will be buried according to Islamic rites by 2pm on Tuesday in his home town, Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) in Ondo State has sympathised with Aladesawe’s immediate family, Owo Muslim community, and the nation at large for the monumental loss.

Alhaji Abdulwaasii Yusuf, the Ondo State Missioner of NACOMYO, said this in a statement, adding that the entire Muslim youths would miss the deceased.

Also Read

Yusuf said: “May Allah accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Aaameen.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sheikh Aladesawe, before his death, served as the Secretary General of Imams and Alfas in South West, Edo, and Delta States.

He was widely admired for his contributions to the growth of Islam and peace-building efforts across Ondo State and beyond.

Sympathisers have described his passing as a huge loss to the Muslim community and the state at large.

Prayers have been offered for Allah (SWT) to grant his soul eternal rest in Aljana Fridaos.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']