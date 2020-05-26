President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and people of Ogun State as well as the family of Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu, the Chief Imam of Egbaland, who passed away on Tuesday, aged 98.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying the life of piety and utmost submission to the will of Almighty Allah lived by the departed, who was also President-General of League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State, will not go unnoticed.

Noting that “he lived a long and qualitative life, devoted to the service of Allah,” President Buhari prayed: “May he be bountifully rewarded, having completed his course.”

He also charged all those who mourn the deceased to derive challenge from his devout life and seek to approximate same.