Former Minister of Information and Chairman, Nigeria Sports Commission, Chief Alex Akinyele, is dead.

A statement by one of his sons, Constantine Akinfolarin Akinyele, confirmed that the Ondo chief passed away on Thursday night during a brief illness.

Akinyele, a trained public relations specialist and administrator, after serving as the Minister of Information, later became Chairman of the Nigerian Sports Commission.

He was also a former President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

In 1995, former Nigeria’s Military Head of State, late General Sani Abacha, appointed Akinyele as head of a National Reconciliation Committee with the objective of opening dialogue with interest groups in the country to support the democratic transition programme of the government.

Akinyele passed on at 81 in a London hospital.