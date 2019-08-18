Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has condemned Saturday’s attack in Nurnberg, Germany on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the immediate past Deputy Senate President of Nigeria.

Chidoka was reacting to a video clip posted on social media, where the senator was attacked by some persons, a situation, which resulted in his hurried evacuation from the venue of the event.

Ekweremadu was in Germany to speak at the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention of Ndi-Igbo living in that country.

The former aviation minister demanded an unreserved apology from the organisers of the event and the perpetrators of the attack on the senator.

According to Chidoka, who spoke through his media aide, Ikechukwu Okafor on Sunday, Ekweremadu had received a heroic welcome by the organisers and everything went smoothly until some men stormed the venue.

He said: “The melee brought an abrupt end to the event, while the senator was seen in a video that went viral attempting to leave the venue amid attacks by the men.

“‪I demand an apology by perpetrators of this unwarranted attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu; I condemn it.

“Ekweremadu never supported Operation Python Dance, neither did he participate in the plan for the operation in the Southeast (zone of the country).

“Ekweremadu did not participate in the plan for operation python dance. Rather, he opposed it.

“Ekweremadu led several delegations to President (Muhammadu Buhari) on the release of Mr Nnamdi Kanu, and spoke out at critical times in support of the Igbo cause.

“He does not deserve this (kind of) treatment.”