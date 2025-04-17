Chidinma tells court how she found Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga dead

The prime suspect in the murder of Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga, Chidinma Ojukwu, on Thursday told a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square how she discovered his lifeless body in a short-let apartment in Lekki on June 15, 2021.

Testifying before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, the former 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos said she had returned from buying food and juice, knocked repeatedly without getting a response, then pushed the door open — only to find blood on the floor and Ataga lying motionless in a pool of blood.

“I dropped everything and rushed to him,” she recalled emotionally, adding that his eyes were half-shut and there was no pulse.

Led in evidence by her counsel, Onwuka Egwu, Chidinma recounted her relationship with Ataga, which began in November 2020.

They met through a mutual friend, Fiyin, who was dating Ataga’s friend, James. She described Ataga as kind and supportive, claiming he paid her school fees and helped finance her cosmetics business.

She revealed that Ataga, a media executive from Edo State residing in Victoria Garden City, had three children with his estranged wife based in Abuja.

According to her, on June 13, 2021, Ataga informed her of his upcoming birthday and invited her to spend time with him before traveling to Abuja for a family gathering.

“Due to ongoing renovations at his VGC residence, he suggested booking a hotel or short-let apartment in Lekki, where he had scheduled meetings,” she said.

Chidinma stated that she found a short-let apartment at 19 Adewale Street, off Ologolo Road, Lekki, which Ataga approved.

According to her, they met there that evening, went out to eat at Ango Villa restaurant, bought wine, and returned to the apartment to eat, drink, and smoke.

On June 14, they woke up late and Ataga allegedly asked her to contact her supplier for ‘loud’ (cannabis) and rohypnol. She said he sent N15,000 for that and later N25,000 for food. She was out for about two hours buying meals due to COVID-related restrictions and delays.

On June 15, she said Ataga requested more cannabis but asked her to pay since he was unable to transfer funds.

He also gave her money for food and juice. After a delay caused by a mix-up over the okro soup she was asked to buy, she returned to the apartment — only to be met with a horrifying scene.

“I saw blood stains, pushed the door open, and saw Michael on the floor, covered in blood. I checked for a pulse — there was none.”

In panic, she said she cleaned blood off herself, changed clothes, and packed her belongings, including a brown envelope containing Ataga’s bank statements, ID cards, and documents belonging to one Mary Johnson. She also took some jewellery before leaving the apartment in a cab.

The case was adjourned till April 28, 2025, for the continuation of trial.

