Chidinma Ekile speaks on report of dating Kizz Daniels, Flavour

Joy Bakare

Singer Chidinma Ekile has said that she is not under pressure to get married despite being linked to some top entertainers in the past.

The 32-year-old MTN Project Fame winner spoke on the report when she appeared in an interview on Channels Television.

This followed a question on if she has any special person she wants to settle down with.

Ekile said: “No, not yet.”

When asked if she’s under pressure to get married, she said: “No pressure at all.

“No pressure whatsoever.

“Whenever the time is right, it would happen.”

When asked if the rumours about her dating Kizz Daniel and Flavour were true, she said: “Nah, Nah.”

The music star further declined to comment if she had ever dated them in the past, stating: “Oh well, I wouldn’t even wanna talk about that.”

Ekile noted that her major strength in managing fame and temptation in the music industry is to be herself.

She said: “I think that has worked for me over the years.

“So, there is really no pressure about probably wanting to be someone else or do what someone else is doing.

“I’m just comfortable being me.”