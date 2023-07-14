Chibuisi assumes command of `Operation Hadin Kai’

828 828

Major General G.U Chibuisi has assumed duty as Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Addressing troops at the handing and taking over ceremony on Thursday in Maiduguri, the outgoing Theatre Commander, Major General Ibrahim-Sallau Ali, called for maximum support for his successor.

Ali said that within his six months stay as Commander, the troops had carried out several operations, including Operation Desert Sanity II, Operation Lake Sanity II and Operation Mountain Sanity.

He said: “We were able to achieve a lot, we were able to recover huge cache of arms and ammunitions from Ukuba in Sambisa Forest.

“We were able to rescue three abducted Chibok girls and two NGO workers; you will agree with me that over the past six months, the threats on the theatre had reduced.

“I remember when I came on board, there were so many bombs attacks with our troops on operations always encountering Improvised Explosive Devices, which has now drastically reduced.”

Ali noted that the IED was the preferred weapon of the terrorists, as such the troops were provided with more training and equipment to handle the situation.

The outgoing Commander believes that the insurgency was coming to an end based on successes recorded and continuous surrender by the insurgents.

He added: “I can see this crisis in North East coming to an end soon but we must not rest on our oars.

“This is the time for us to follow up and finish up.

“We must not give the terrorists the chance to recuperate, reorganise and start carrying out attacks.

“We are almost there, so let’s maintain the momentum.”

Ali disclosed that over 100,000 insurgents and their families had so far surrendered, adding that the latest surrender was on Wednesday.

“Just yesterday, eight of them came out with their guns,” the outgoing Commander added.

In his remarks, the new Theatre Commander said the operation was at its critical stage and would be sustained for maximum result.

“I will continue to solicit the support of stakeholders as we are going to give it our best shot and God willing, we will be able to conclude this,” Chibuisi said.