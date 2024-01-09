Chibok leaders call Tinubu to order deployment of more troops

Chibok leaders under the auspices of Kibaku Area Development Association have urged President Bola Tinubu to order the deployment of more troops to stem the resurgence of terrorist attacks in the area.

The Abuja branch Chairman of the association, Mutah Nkeki, made the call on Tuesday, in Abuja,

Mutah’s briefing was on the recent terrorist attacks on some Chibok communities in Borno State.

He said no fewer than 15 villagers had been killed by the terrorists in three separate attacks in the last two weeks.

Nkeki said that it was imperative for the President to order the deployment of more troops to Chibok and surrounding villages to protect the people.

He particularly called for the establishment of security outposts at Kwarangilim in Chibok West 2, Gatamwarwa in Chibok East, Shikarkir in Chibok South West and Kuburmbula in Chibok North East.

Nkeki also implored the President to direct the military to reinforce existing security points in Kwada-kautikari in Chibok East to halt the activities of the terrorists.

He said that while the main Chibok town had remained safe, the surrounding communities have continued to suffer frequent attacks from the terrorists.

According to him, the renewed activities of the terrorists in the communities, especially kidnap for ransom has made it difficult for displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes.

He added: “In recent times, Chibok has been enveloped in a pall of sorrow due to the unabated violence by Boko Haram extremists.

“The current level of killings in Chibok underscore our concern for how long our internally displaced people will stay with us here in Abuja.

“Recent attacks in Piyemi on December 23, 2023, led to killing of three individuals and numerous properties destroyed alongside incidents in Gatamarwa in Chibok East and Ntsiha in Chibok West on January 1, which collectively led to the tragic loss of over 15 innocent lives and abduction of one, are clear testimonies.

“Furthermore, the assault on Takulashi on January 4 continues to inflict devastation upon our communities, thus perpetuating the cycle of destruction.

“The conspicuous absence of swift and decisive action from governmental authorities is deeply disquieting, exacerbating the vulnerability of those affected and emphasising the urgency of the situation.

“It is on the basis of these foregoings that we are passionately appealing to President Bola Tinubu, and our Executive Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum to urgently take deliberate and sustainable actions to save our people”.

Nkeki said immediate collaborative efforts involving the government, security forces, the community, foreign partners and humanitarian organisations were needed to restore stability and ensure the safety of the affected population.

The Chairman urged Governor Babagana Zulum to provide immediate intervention to the affected communities and others across the state.

“We earnestly beseech your immediate intervention to restore peace and stability to our beloved Chibok land,” he added.