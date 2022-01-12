Chelsea’s Rudiger won’t comment on club future until decision made

Germany defender, Antonio Rüdiger, has said he will not talk about his club football future until a decision has been made.

Rüdiger’s contract at Champions League winners, Chelsea, expires after the season and he is said to be sought by several European top clubs.

The 28-year-old told Wednesday’s edition of the Sport Bild weekly that “you will hear nothing from me until the day of the final decision” to avoid further media speculation.

He said he was fully focused on Chelsea, with everything else in the hands of his agent.

Rudiger is yet to sign a new deal at Chelsea and is free to explore his options.

Chelsea’s hopes of retaining Rudiger have been boosted after his hopes of a dream move to Real Madrid this summer were dealt a blow.

dpa/NAN.