Chelsea willing to break bank for Osimhen

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to pay “whatever it takes” to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen this summer.

Christopher Nkunku is set to join the Blues this summer from RB Leipzig, but the club are believed to be planning to move for a big-money centre-forward at the end of the campaign.

A recent report claimed that Graham Potter’s side are preparing to battle Manchester United for the signature of Osimhen, who has become one of the most in-demand attackers in world football.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea are more determined than ever to sign the Nigeria international and will pay ‘whatever it takes’ to ensure that he arrives at Stamford Bridge.

The club’s new owners are said to be prepared to sanction a huge deal despite the incredible spending that has taken place over the last two transfer windows.

Osimhen has been in excellent form for Napoli during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 17 goals and registering four assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

The Nigerian has scored 16 goals and contributed four assists in 17 Serie A outings, meanwhile, with the team currently sitting 16 points clear at the top of the table.

Osimhen has netted seven times in his last five league appearances, including a brace against Spezia Calcio in Italy’s top flight on Sunday.

Napoli are said to have placed an asking price of €120m (£107m) on the Nigerian, which both Chelsea and Man United are believed to be prepared to meet during the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea are expected to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club this summer, while Joao Felix is unlikely to join on a permanent basis from Atletico Madrid.

As a result, there will be space in the squad for a new forward, but there will also have to be some major sales due to the substantial spending that has occurred in the last two windows.

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic are among the players believed to be available for the right price ahead of next season, although Chelsea are currently facing a huge battle to qualify for the top four.

Potter’s side have only won one of their last six league matches, which has left them in ninth position in the table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United on the same number of games (21).

Chelsea will be being to bidding to return to winning ways in the league following their goalless draw with Fulham when they head to West Ham United next weekend.