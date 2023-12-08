Chelsea warned over Victor Osimhen move

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has warned Chelsea that they could upset the balance of the dressing room if they sign Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were made to pay for their missed chances at Old Trafford on Wednesday as Manchester United sealed a 2-1 victory.

Chelsea’s top scorer in the Premier League this season is Nicolas Jackson, whose six goals included a hat-trick against nine-man Tottenham last month.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for a new striker in the upcoming transfer window, with reports claiming that Napoli’s Osimhen is their top target.

However, Hasselbaink, who scored 87 goals in four seasons at Chelsea, believes his former club need to think carefully about bolstering Pochettino’s attacking options in January.

“Chelsea are not scared of the transfer fee,” Hasselbaink said on Amazon Prime.

“But if you go back into the window and bring in another striker, I don’t think this is the right thing to do for the dressing room, you are going to get an overcrowded dressing room again.

“You have three strikers already, or someone has to go if you bring in an Osimhen or Toney.

“This market in January is the hardest to do business.”

Asked if he believes Chelsea are good enough to finish in the top four with their current options up front, Hasselbaink replied: “They are not good enough yet to go in the top four.

“I don’t think they will make the top four.

“But (Christopher) Nkunku is going to come back, they have a few other injuries but I’m just worried about the dynamics in the dressing room.

“I think that is more important.

“Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of young players, it’s still a process but I expected a lot more today.”