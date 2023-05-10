Chelsea to use Pulisic as makeweight in Osimhen bid

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has reportedly been targeted by new Serie A champions Napoli for a potential summer transfer.

As a result, Napoli’s interest in the American winger could help Chelsea strike a deal for the Partenopei’s top scorer Victor Osimhen.

Pulisic is one of a number of Chelsea players expected to leave Stamford Bridge as the Blues look to trim their bloated squad ahead of next season.

The Daily Mail claimed that Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also interested in Pulisic, but Chelsea are more likely to do a deal with Napoli in the hope that he could be used as leverage in a deal for Osimhen.

The Italian club are said to value Osimhen at around £130 million, but Financial Fair Play restraints mean that Chelsea would need that price to come down, and adding Pulisic into the deal could help.

The valuation has reportedly put Bayern Munich off pursuing a deal.

So should Osimhen leave, the Premier League is considered his most likely destination, with Manchester United also keeping tabs.