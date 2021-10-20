Chelsea to travel to UAE for Club World Cup

This year’s Club World Cup, which features Chelsea, will be held in the United Arab Emirates in early 2022, FIFA has confirmed.

The annual tournament features champions of different continents along with the host nation’s national champions.

Chelsea qualified as UEFA Champions League winners.

The exact dates of the rearranged Club World Cup are still to be announced.

The games were due to be played in Japan, but they pulled out as hosts last month because of the high number of coronavirus cases in the country.

South Africa, Qatar and the UAE were quickly identified as possible new venues for the event, but South Africa announced a fortnight ago their own COVID-19 problems meant they had to withdraw.

Qatar were already scheduled to host the Arab Cup in the first half of December.

Chelsea will face Egyptian side Al Ahly and New Zealand’s Auckland City, who are among the 10 teams who have qualified for the tournament.