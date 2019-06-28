Chelsea will begin their pre-season campaign in Ireland, where they will face Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Blues will open their schedule against Bohemians on July 10 at Dalymount Park before they play St Patrick’s three days later.

Chelsea, who are in talks with Frank Lampard over their vacant managerial position, will conclude their pre-season preparations against Borussia Monchengladbach on August 3.

The games in Ireland precede the Europa League champions’ trip to Japan, where they will play against J.League champions Kawasaki in Yokohama on 19 July before facing Barcelona in Saitama on 23 July.

Chelsea will then return to Europe to face Sky Bet Championship side Reading at the Madejski Stadium on July 28, before facing Austrian champions RB Salzburg in Austria on July 31.

They will begin their Premier League campaign against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 11.