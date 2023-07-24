Chelsea submit bid for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

828 828

Chelsea have reportedly made a formal approach for Crystal Palace midfielder, Michael Olise, who has a release clause in his contract.

While 13 players from last season’s first-team squad are no longer at Stamford Bridge, only two have been signed as replacements.

Newly-appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated on more than one occasion that he wishes to make additions to his group before the start of the new campaign.

With Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson having been acquired to strengthen Chelsea’s attacking ranks, the expectation is that focus will now be placed on a new central defender and midfielder.

The Blues arguably require an alternative to Wesley Fofana, who may miss the majority of 2023-24 with an ACL injury, while Pochettino requires an experienced option to partner Enzo Fernandez in the engine room.

Nevertheless, according to RMC Sport, Chelsea’s next move has been to try to secure the signature of versatile playmaker Olise.

The France Under-21 international has enjoyed two productive seasons in the Premier League with Palace, contributing four goals and 16 assists from 63 appearances.

Olise’s performances have naturally attracted interest from elsewhere, yet it was claimed at one stage earlier in the summer that the 21-year-old was happy to spend a further campaign at Selhurst Park.

However, the situation is said to have changed with Olise having been reportedly ‘seduced’ by the prospect of linking up with Pochettino’s project in West London.

As per the Daily Mail, Olise has a £35m release clause in his contract, his real valuation arguably more than that figure given his progression with the Eagles

Chelsea are allegedly ready to pay £39m for Olise, £4m more than his release clause, with payment likely to be structured over several years if Palace give the green light for a deal.

The report adds that Olise has already agreed personal terms to make the switch across the capital at a time when Manchester City are also reportedly monitoring the situation.

Olise is expected to be sidelined until at least October with the hamstring injury that he sustained while representing his country at the recent Under-21 European Championship.