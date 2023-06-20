Chelsea still interested in Victor Osimhen

Chelsea reportedly still hold an interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen despite the imminent arrival of Nicolas Jackson.

Attacking deficiencies plagued the Blues all season long last term, as joint-top scorers Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling managed just nine goals each in all tournaments.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also failing to impress and David Datro Fofana seldom seen in the Premier League, a new number nine is Chelsea’s top priority this summer.

The Blues are expected to seal the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig when the international window opens on July 1, but Villarreal’s Jackson is apparently on the verge of moving to West London as well.

After agreeing personal terms with the 21-year-old, Chelsea are expected to trigger the €35 million (£29.9m) release clause in his Villarreal contract to bring him to the English capital for Mauricio Pochettino’s debut season.

Jackson would represent a much cheaper acquisition compared to Napoli striker Osimhen, but according to 90min, the Blues still hold an interest in the Nigeria international.

The 24-year-old propelled Napoli to Serie A glory with a league-high 26 goals in 32 top-flight appearances last season, finishing five clear of Lautaro Martinez to win the Capocannoniere.

Osimhen’s Napoli contract only has another two years left to run, but the Partenopei are unlikely to entertain bids of under £100 million for the striker, and president Aurelio de Laurentiis has also affirmed that his side have no reason to sell the attacker.

As a result, a swoop for Osimhen this summer is considered highly unlikely, although Chelsea could boost their coffers through the sale of Havertz to Arsenal or Bayern Munich.

The Gunners are said to have seen one bid for the German rejected, and while they are not willing to bow to Chelsea’s £75 million asking price, they are confident of doing a deal closer to the £60 million mark.

Meanwhile, the misfiring Aubameyang is believed to be in talks over a move to Saudi Arabia, while Romelu Lukaku’s future is once again clouded in uncertainty following the conclusion of his loan spell with Inter Milan.

Despite interest from the Saudi Pro League, Lukaku is believed to be pining for a return to Inter, and Chelsea could apparently try to use the Belgian as part of a deal to sign midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Outgoings at Stamford Bridge will not be limited to the final third, as the Blues reported a loss of £121 million in their accounts for 2021-22 and are under pressure to slash their wage bill.

All of Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy could also end up in Saudi Arabia by the close of the summer window, while midfield trio Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are expected to depart too.

—