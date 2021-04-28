Chelsea would be willing to sell Tammy Abraham during this summer’s transfer window if they received an offer in the region of £40 million.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 times in 31 appearances for the Blues during the 2020-21 campaign, but has fallen down the pecking order at the club in the last few weeks.

Abraham has only played three minutes of Premier League football in his side’s last eight matches, and a number of clubs, including West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, are said to be keen on signing the England international in the upcoming market.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues, who continue to be linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland, are open to selling the forward but would demand £40 million from interested clubs.

Abraham has scored six times in 21 Premier League appearances during the 2020-21 season, while he has registered 30 goals in 81 outings for his current side in all competitions.

The Englishman still has more than two years left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge.