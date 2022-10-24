Chelsea scouts impressed by Osimhen

Victor Osimhen was the hero in Napoli’s 1-0 win over Roma last night and his work thoroughly impressed scouts from Chelsea, reports suggest.



The 23-year-old Nigerian forward is a key part of Luciano Spalletti’s squad in the Campania capital and proved the difference maker in Sunday’s clash against the Giallorossi, scoring an attractive goal in the 80th minute to secure all three points for Napoli. Despite a recent thigh injury, Osimhen has done well this season, scoring four goals in seven Serie A outings.



calciomercato.com details how Chelsea’s scouts have been very impressed with what they’ve seen from Osimhen but it’ll be hard to pry him from Napoli, with president Aurelio De Laurentiis wanting around €100m for the 23-year-old.



The Nigerian striker was also wanted by Manchester United and Newcastle in the summer, but he’s avoiding transfer market distractions as he works to help the Partenopei win their first Scudetto in three decades.