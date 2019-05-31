Chelsea have rejected Real Madrid’s opening offer for talisman Eden Hazard.

The Belgian star admitted after the Blues’ Europa League triumph that he will be leaving this summer but it appears the club have refused Real’s first bid.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Chelsea chiefs have turned down the opening offer on Thursday just 24 hours after their 4-1 win over Arsenal in Baku.

Los Blancos were hoping to unveil the 28-year-old on Monday but the Spanish giants will hope to reveal Hazard at their new kit launch on June 7.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Real agreed a £115 million fee with Chelsea for Hazard but it appears the Premier League side could be holding out for a higher offer.

It was also suggested that Real would offer the winger a £400,000-a-week deal at the Bernabeu.