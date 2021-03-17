Chelsea are reportedly already regretting their decision to allow Fikayo Tomori to leave the club on loan.

The 23-year-old struggled for action in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign and was subsequently allowed to join AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season.

The centre-back has impressed during his time at San Siro, already making 10 appearances in all competitions, and the Italian giants are thought to be keen to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, there is an option to buy in the loan agreement, and Milan are seriously considering activating the clause at the end of the campaign.

The report claims that Chelsea regret allowing the Englishman to depart, with former coach Frank Lampard thought to have played a key role in the decision before he was sacked.

Tomori helped Milan pick up a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash last week.