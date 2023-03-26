Chelsea readying £100m Osimhen bid

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to submit a £100m bid for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.



The Nigeria international is enjoying a successful season, having scored 25 goals and provided five assists in 29 competitive appearances.



With 21 of those strikes taking place in 23 league games, Osimhen has played a key role in Napoli’s Serie A title charge.



Napoli are currently 19 points clear at the top of the Italian top flight, as they close in on their first Scudetto since the 1989-90 season.



The 24-year-old is under contract with Napoli until June 2025, but he is currently attracting interest from across Europe.



A recent report claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to hold talks with the player’s representatives, while Manchester United have also been linked with a move.



Chelsea are another club that holds an interest in Osimhen, and according to Football Insider, they are readying a £100m summer bid.



The Blues are keen to strengthen in the final third, with Romelu Lukaku expected to depart when he returns from his loan spell with Inter Milan, and he is set to be followed out the exit door by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



As a result, Osimhen has emerged as one of their top transfer targets for the summer window, but the Nigerian could take some persuading, with Chelsea set to miss out on Champions League football.



With the Blues 11 points adrift of the top four, they may well have to win this season’s competition to automatically qualify.



If Chelsea are unable to offer Champions League football, they are hopeful that they can use their financial strength to agree a deal with Napoli and the player.



The Serie A leaders will be determined to retain Osimhen’s services, and they are not expected to entertain any offers lower than £100m.



Chelsea could still face further competition, though, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid all credited with an interest in the Napoli man.



Osimhen is currently on international duty with Nigeria, featuring for the full duration of Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.



The striker is expected to be involved once again when Nigeria travel to Guinea Bissau for Monday’s reverse fixture.