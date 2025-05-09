Chelsea reach Conference League final, despatch Djurgarden

Favourites Chelsea, fielding a second-string team, cantered into the Europa Conference League final with a regulation 1-0 second-leg win over Swedish side Djurgarden on Thursday for a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Their 38th-minute goal came from one of the more senior players on the pitch, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, 26, who received a neat pass from Tyrique George, rounded two defenders and fired home a left-foot shot.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca, who has been in charge for one season, said winning the third European club competition would be the start of a title charge.

“It is very important because we can give the chance to this club and these fans to be the first club in Europe to win the three competitions,” he said.

Chelsea have won the Champions League and Europa League twice.

They face a stiff challenge against Spain’s Real Betis in the Conference League final in Wroclaw, Poland, on May 28.

Betis are coached by Manuel Pellegrini, who knows Maresca well having been his coach at Malaga and worked with him in management at West Ham.

“I was his assistant coach for two years so I know how he thinks towards players,” Maresca said. “Personally, I tried to learn a lot from him.”

With the side 4-1 up from the first leg and involved in an end-of-season Premier League scrap for Champions League spots, Maresca rested players and put out a youthful team including a first start for 16-year-old forward Reggie Walsh.

The result was a less than fluent display from the Premier League side but the gulf in quality was evident and they never lost control of the game.

Djurgarden’s intense and vocal travelling support kept up constant chanting and were rewarded with few chances, the best coming in the 71st minute when Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen tipped a Daniel Stensson shot over the bar.

Walsh turns 17 only in October and made his senior debut for the club he joined aged seven in the first leg in Stockholm.

He was joined in the starting lineup by 19-year-old George, while 17-year-old substitutes Genesis Antwi and Shumaira Mheuka came on in the second half.

Maresca said Walsh was perfect for his system.

“I like Reggie,” he said. “He is 16, he’s asking for the ball. Tomorrow he has to go to school — that’s important for him, he has to do that.”

Maresca will make wholesale changes to the team when they travel to Newcastle for a Premier League game at midday on Sunday.

Newcastle, in fourth place in the league, lead Chelsea, in fifth, only on goals scored.

“We have four more official games until the end. Now the most important game for us is Newcastle. We are going to choose for every game the best 11,” he said.

