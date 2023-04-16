Chelsea optimistic of signing Osimhen even without Champions League

Chelsea are reportedly confident that they will be able to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli during this summer’s transfer window even without Champions League football for next term.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international has been in excellent form for his Italian club during the 2022-23 campaign.

He has scored 25 goals and registered five assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Osimhen’s contract in Naples still has two more years left to run, but there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester United have allegedly identified the Nigeria international as a leading target, with the Red Devils set to sign a big-money centre-forward during this summer’s transfer window.

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Bayern Munich were in a strong position to sign Osimhen, viewing him as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona last year.

However, Chelsea continue to be heavily linked with the Nigerian, and, according to 90min, the Blues are confident of signing him during this summer’s transfer window.

The report claims that the London outfit are not concerned that they could be pushed out of the race if they cannot offer Champions League football for the 2023-24 campaign.

Frank Lampard’s side are currently 11th in the Premier League table, 17 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, making a top-four finish this term almost impossible.

Chelsea’s business in the last two transfer windows will lead to exits this summer, but the club are said to be preparing to spend heavily again in their bid to return to former glories.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be in the running for Osimhen, but a move to the English capital is believed to appeal to the forward at this stage of his career.

Osimhen has scored 21 Serie A goals during the 2022-23 campaign, while he has also found the back of the net on four occasions in the Champions League.

The striker was missing for the first leg of his side’s Champions League quarter-final with AC Milan, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Napoli, but he is expected to be back in the XI for the second leg next week.

Osimhen made the move to Naples from Lille in the summer of 2020, and he has represented the Serie A giants on 92 occasions, scoring 53 goals and registering 14 assists.