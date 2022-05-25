Chelsea new owner to hand Tuchel £200m war chest

Chelsea head coach, Thomas Tuchel, will reportedly be provided with a £200m warchest to spend during the summer transfer window.

Having spent nearly three months under restrictions, Chelsea is on the brink of being able to operate normally with the government and Premier League approving the takeover by a consortium headed by Todd Boehly.

At the weekend, Tuchel said that he would look to be decisive in the transfer market once given the opportunity, and it appears that he will have the funds to put his plans into action.

According to The Telegraph, Boehly will allow £200m to be spent on new signings this summer, some of that figure needing to be generated from sales.

However, such departures are required to free up space in the squad, particularly in the final third with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic potentially exiting Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel will also spend heavily on his backline with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso possibly joining Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in moving on to pastures new.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Tuchel had put together an eight-strong shortlist of defenders who he may look to try to sign over the coming weeks.