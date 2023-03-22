Chelsea, Manchester United learn Osimhen asking price

Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly been told that they will have to come up with an offer of £150 million in order to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen during this summer’s transfer window.

Both teams are believed to have identified the Nigeria international as their leading target for the upcoming market.

The two clubs are looking to bring in new strikers.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli would be willing to sell Osimhen this summer if they received an offer in the region of £150 million, with the Italian side bracing themselves for a host of interest at the end of the season.

The report claimed that the Italian giants are under no pressure to sell the forward and will therefore hold firm on their £150 million asking price.

Osimhen is said to be keen to make the move to Man United, but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are prepared to pay Napoli’s valuation.

Man United are also being linked with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, but it is unclear whether Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would be willing to sell to a domestic rival.

Osimhen has been in excellent form for Napoli during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 25 goals and registering five assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

The forward has found the back of the net on four occasions in five Champions League appearances, with the Blues currently preparing for the quarter-finals of the competition.

Osimhen has also netted 21 goals and registered five assists in 23 Serie A outings, as Napoli close in on the title, currently sitting 19 points clear of second-placed Lazio.

The Nigerian made the move to Naples from Lille in September 2020, and he has represented the Italian side on 91 occasions, contributing 53 goals and 14 assists in the process.

Osimhen refused to rule out a summer move to Man United when directly asked about interest from the 20-time English champions last week.

“I don’t know what the future holds. I think I’m on the right track. At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything,” he told Sport1. “I will also be in talks with the club. I am incredibly grateful to Napoli. We will find a good solution together.”

Man United are also being strongly linked with Osimhen’s teammate Kim Min-jae, and a recent report claimed that the Red Devils were lining up a double swoop this summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also planning to bring in a new centre-forward in the upcoming market despite their huge spending over the last two transfer windows.